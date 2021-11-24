Variman Global Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore, down 61.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore in September 2021 down 61.84% from Rs. 14.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021 down 216.99% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021 down 136.36% from Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2020.

Variman Global shares closed at 35.85 on November 23, 2021 (BSE)