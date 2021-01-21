Vardhman Steels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 287.65 crore, up 53.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 287.65 crore in December 2020 up 53.06% from Rs. 187.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.67 crore in December 2020 up 1097.13% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.64 crore in December 2020 up 443.18% from Rs. 7.85 crore in December 2019.

Vardhman Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 5.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2019.

Vardhman Steels shares closed at 120.25 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 101.26% returns over the last 6 months and 44.97% over the last 12 months.