Vardhman Steels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 287.65 crore, up 53.06% Y-o-Y

January 21, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Special Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 287.65 crore in December 2020 up 53.06% from Rs. 187.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.67 crore in December 2020 up 1097.13% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.64 crore in December 2020 up 443.18% from Rs. 7.85 crore in December 2019.

Vardhman Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 5.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2019.

Vardhman Steels shares closed at 120.25 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 101.26% returns over the last 6 months and 44.97% over the last 12 months.

Vardhman Special Steels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations287.65247.09187.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations287.65247.09187.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials174.31130.25101.94
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.6318.868.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.8712.6312.50
Depreciation6.746.796.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses78.6564.2759.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.7114.29-0.78
Other Income3.195.591.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.9019.881.13
Interest4.954.825.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.9515.06-4.85
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax30.9515.06-4.85
Tax9.296.12-6.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.678.941.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.678.941.81
Equity Share Capital40.3940.3940.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.362.210.47
Diluted EPS5.362.210.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.362.210.47
Diluted EPS5.362.210.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #Vardhman Special Steels #Vardhman Steels
first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:22 am

