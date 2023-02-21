Valecha Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore, down 15.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valecha Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore in December 2022 down 15.06% from Rs. 50.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.01 crore in December 2022 up 6.38% from Rs. 29.92 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2022 up 172.35% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2021.
|Valecha Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.59
|32.70
|50.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.59
|32.70
|50.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.76
|27.52
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.87
|1.38
|1.51
|Depreciation
|6.04
|6.01
|5.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.16
|3.22
|51.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.24
|-5.43
|-9.61
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.70
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.79
|-4.73
|-9.09
|Interest
|42.44
|52.68
|35.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-46.23
|-57.41
|-45.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-46.23
|-57.41
|-45.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-46.23
|-57.41
|-45.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-46.23
|-57.41
|-45.01
|Minority Interest
|18.22
|22.15
|15.09
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-28.01
|-35.26
|-29.92
|Equity Share Capital
|22.53
|22.53
|22.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.52
|-25.48
|-19.98
|Diluted EPS
|-20.52
|-25.48
|-19.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.52
|-25.48
|-19.98
|Diluted EPS
|-20.52
|-25.48
|-19.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited