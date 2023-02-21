English
    Valecha Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore, down 15.06% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valecha Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore in December 2022 down 15.06% from Rs. 50.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.01 crore in December 2022 up 6.38% from Rs. 29.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2022 up 172.35% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2021.

    Valecha Engg shares closed at 19.20 on June 19, 2017 (NSE)

    Valecha Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.5932.7050.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.5932.7050.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.7627.52--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.871.381.51
    Depreciation6.046.015.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.163.2251.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.24-5.43-9.61
    Other Income0.450.700.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.79-4.73-9.09
    Interest42.4452.6835.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-46.23-57.41-45.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-46.23-57.41-45.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-46.23-57.41-45.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-46.23-57.41-45.01
    Minority Interest18.2222.1515.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-28.01-35.26-29.92
    Equity Share Capital22.5322.5322.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.52-25.48-19.98
    Diluted EPS-20.52-25.48-19.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.52-25.48-19.98
    Diluted EPS-20.52-25.48-19.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

