Va Tech Wabag Q4 PAT seen up 8.5% YoY to Rs. 67.8 cr: ICICI Direct

The airport's interiors nod to Turkish and Islamic designs and its tulip-shaped air traffic control tower won the 2016 International Architecture Award. It also uses mobile applications and artificial intelligence for customers, is energy efficient and boasts a high-tech security system. (iGA)

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Va Tech Wabag to report net profit at Rs. 67.8 crore up 8.5% year-on-year (up 462.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 88.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,248.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 13.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 117.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 107.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.