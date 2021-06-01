Uttam Galva Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 190.45 crore, up 63.36% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 07:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Galva Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 190.45 crore in March 2021 up 63.36% from Rs. 116.58 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.05 crore in March 2021 up 87.96% from Rs. 532.01 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2021 down 236.36% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2020.
Uttam Galva shares closed at 8.15 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)
|Uttam Galva Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|190.45
|181.42
|116.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|190.45
|181.42
|116.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|89.00
|89.90
|48.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.14
|-6.52
|-2.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.91
|18.09
|18.43
|Depreciation
|57.54
|58.86
|61.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|82.91
|79.38
|75.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-68.05
|-58.29
|-85.02
|Other Income
|4.51
|4.89
|27.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-63.54
|-53.40
|-57.06
|Interest
|-0.05
|-22.36
|219.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-63.49
|-31.04
|-276.28
|Exceptional Items
|-0.56
|--
|-255.73
|P/L Before Tax
|-64.05
|-31.04
|-532.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-64.05
|-31.04
|-532.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-64.05
|-31.04
|-532.01
|Equity Share Capital
|142.26
|142.26
|142.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.50
|-2.18
|-37.40
|Diluted EPS
|-4.50
|-2.18
|-37.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.50
|-2.18
|-37.40
|Diluted EPS
|-4.50
|-2.18
|-37.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited