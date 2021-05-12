UPL likely to report around 50% growth in Q4 profit, over 10% increase in revenue

live bse live

Crop protection company UPL on May 12 is expected to see around 50 percent year-on-year growth in profit and more than 10 percent YoY increase in revenue for the quarter ended March 2021.

The topline is likely to be supported by volume growth, while operating growth is expected to be driven by Arysta and operating leverage.

"We expect a healthy 12 percent YoY increase in revenues led by likely higher off-take of volumes across key geographies," said Kotak Institutional Equities which sees 49 percent YoY growth in profit.

At the operating level, the brokerage expects EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to grow 31 percent YoY and margin to increase around 280 bps YoY led by incremental synergy gains from Arysta and operating leverage.

According to Motilal Oswal, profit is expected to increase by 57 percent YoY and revenue to grow by 10.5 percent in March 2021 quarter.

Key things to watch out for would be FY22 guidance, debt reduction and the capex plan.