MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

UPL likely to report around 50% growth in Q4 profit, over 10% increase in revenue

Key things to watch out for would be FY22 guidance, debt reduction and the capex plan.

Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Crop protection company UPL on May 12 is expected to see around 50 percent year-on-year growth in profit and more than 10 percent YoY increase in revenue for the quarter ended March 2021.

The topline is likely to be supported by volume growth, while operating growth is expected to be driven by Arysta and operating leverage.

"We expect a healthy 12 percent YoY increase in revenues led by likely higher off-take of volumes across key geographies," said Kotak Institutional Equities which sees 49 percent YoY growth in profit.

At the operating level, the brokerage expects EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to grow 31 percent YoY and margin to increase around 280 bps YoY led by incremental synergy gains from Arysta and operating leverage.

To Know All Earnings Related News, Click Here

Close

According to Motilal Oswal, profit is expected to increase by 57 percent YoY and revenue to grow by 10.5 percent in March 2021 quarter.

Key things to watch out for would be FY22 guidance, debt reduction and the capex plan.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Result Poll #UPL
first published: May 12, 2021 11:43 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.