Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ujjivan Financial Services net profit more than doubles to Rs 75cr in December quarter

The consolidated results also include the financials of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (USFB), which is a subsidiary of Ujjivan Financial Services.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Ujjivan Financial Services has reported over twofold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 74.97 crore during the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 31.81 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Its total income during the October-December 2019 period rose to Rs 764.71 crore from Rs 507.40 crore in the year-ago period, Ujjivan Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated results also include the financials of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (USFB), which is a subsidiary of Ujjivan Financial Services.

The company's SFB arm got listed during the third quarter of the current fiscal year and raised equity capital of Rs 995.94 crore through the initial public offering.

Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services closed at Rs 375.30 on the BSE on Monday, up 1.94 per cent from the previous close.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #Business #Results #Ujjivan Financial Services

