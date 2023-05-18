Ujjivan Financi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,231.25 crore, up 44.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,231.25 crore in March 2023 up 44.78% from Rs. 850.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.17 crore in March 2023 up 68.94% from Rs. 98.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 812.61 crore in March 2023 up 68.33% from Rs. 482.74 crore in March 2022.

Ujjivan Financi EPS has increased to Rs. 13.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.13 in March 2022.

Ujjivan Financi shares closed at 341.85 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.66% returns over the last 6 months and 139.14% over the last 12 months.