    Ujjivan Financi Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,231.25 crore, up 44.78% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ujjivan Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,231.25 crore in March 2023 up 44.78% from Rs. 850.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.17 crore in March 2023 up 68.94% from Rs. 98.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 812.61 crore in March 2023 up 68.33% from Rs. 482.74 crore in March 2022.

    Ujjivan Financi EPS has increased to Rs. 13.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.13 in March 2022.

    Ujjivan Financi shares closed at 341.85 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.66% returns over the last 6 months and 139.14% over the last 12 months.

    Ujjivan Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,231.251,144.26850.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,231.251,144.26850.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost256.34228.41231.19
    Depreciation41.9542.7637.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----27.12
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses259.30136.87150.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax673.66736.22403.74
    Other Income97.0050.0841.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax770.66786.30445.01
    Interest452.60390.70282.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax318.06395.60162.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax318.06395.60162.79
    Tax86.3797.6244.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities231.69297.98118.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period231.69297.98118.58
    Minority Interest-64.52-77.54-19.62
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates167.17220.4498.95
    Equity Share Capital121.68121.68121.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.7418.128.13
    Diluted EPS13.7418.128.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.7418.128.13
    Diluted EPS13.7418.128.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
