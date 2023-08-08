English
    Ujjivan Financi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,375.05 crore, up 36.66% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ujjivan Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,375.05 crore in June 2023 up 36.66% from Rs. 1,006.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.92 crore in June 2023 down 10.65% from Rs. 246.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 946.27 crore in June 2023 up 29.45% from Rs. 730.97 crore in June 2022.

    Ujjivan Financi EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.23 in June 2022.

    Ujjivan Financi shares closed at 479.50 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.69% returns over the last 6 months and 162.31% over the last 12 months.

    Ujjivan Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,375.051,231.251,006.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,375.051,231.251,006.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost270.85256.34221.27
    Depreciation39.2741.9538.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies50.16---44.93
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses188.67259.30149.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax826.10673.66641.98
    Other Income80.9097.0050.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax907.00770.66692.46
    Interest499.48452.60312.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax407.52318.06379.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax407.52318.06379.92
    Tax109.1286.3784.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities298.40231.69295.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period298.40231.69295.27
    Minority Interest-78.48-64.52-49.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates219.92167.17246.13
    Equity Share Capital121.68121.68121.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.0713.7420.23
    Diluted EPS18.0713.7420.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.0713.7420.23
    Diluted EPS18.0713.7420.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:33 am

