Ujjivan Financi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,375.05 crore, up 36.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,375.05 crore in June 2023 up 36.66% from Rs. 1,006.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.92 crore in June 2023 down 10.65% from Rs. 246.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 946.27 crore in June 2023 up 29.45% from Rs. 730.97 crore in June 2022.

Ujjivan Financi EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.23 in June 2022.

Ujjivan Financi shares closed at 479.50 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 65.69% returns over the last 6 months and 162.31% over the last 12 months.