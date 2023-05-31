English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Uflex Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,374.14 crore, down 12.76% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Uflex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,374.14 crore in March 2023 down 12.76% from Rs. 3,867.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2023 down 99.75% from Rs. 350.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 382.97 crore in March 2023 down 47.85% from Rs. 734.39 crore in March 2022.

    Uflex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 48.51 in March 2022.

    Uflex shares closed at 413.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.76% returns over the last 6 months and -32.19% over the last 12 months.

    Uflex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,374.143,482.723,867.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,374.143,482.723,867.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,068.432,158.502,274.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.6042.3485.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.0644.77-53.02
    Power & Fuel148.99----
    Employees Cost291.56252.79242.09
    Depreciation166.02143.50140.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses464.90720.62670.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax197.58120.20508.64
    Other Income19.3713.6885.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax216.95133.88594.03
    Interest129.59132.9998.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax87.360.89495.75
    Exceptional Items-65.83-84.17-38.10
    P/L Before Tax21.53-83.28457.65
    Tax20.702.19107.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.83-85.47350.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.83-85.47350.59
    Minority Interest0.050.06--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.88-85.41350.59
    Equity Share Capital72.2172.2172.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-11.8348.51
    Diluted EPS0.12-11.8348.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-11.8348.51
    Diluted EPS0.12-11.8348.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Uflex
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:11 pm