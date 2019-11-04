UCAL Fuel Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 136.87 crore, down 15.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.87 crore in September 2019 down 15.98% from Rs. 162.90 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.18 crore in September 2019 down 34.59% from Rs. 10.98 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.73 crore in September 2019 down 8.27% from Rs. 30.23 crore in September 2018.

UCAL Fuel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.25 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.96 in September 2018.

UCAL Fuel shares closed at 129.80 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.82% returns over the last 6 months and -31.56% over the last 12 months.