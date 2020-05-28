App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor Q4 profit plunges 45% to Rs 74 crore on COVID-19 expenses, lower revenue

Tax expenses fell sharply to Rs 16 crore in March quarter 2020, against Rs 50 crore in same period last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Two-and-three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company's January-March quarter profit fell 44.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 74 crore due to one-time loss and lower revenues.

It has reported an exceptional item (one-time loss) of Rs 32.3 crore for quarter towards COVID-19 related expenses.

Revenue from operations declined 20.6 percent to Rs 3,481.4 crore year-on-year in quarter ended March 2020 as sales volumes fell 30.2 percent to over 6.3 lakh units.

Close

TVS Motor said it had provided Rs 22 crore towards one-time additional discount to liquidate BS-IV vehicles during end March 2020 and the same was netted off against the revenue reported in the current quarter.

related news

On the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 20.5 percent to Rs 245 crore in Q4FY20 YoY, while margin was unchanged at 7 percent compared to year-ago period.

Tax expenses fell sharply to Rs 16 crore in March quarter 2020, against Rs 50 crore in same period last year.

The stock closed at Rs 332.15, up Rs 8.95 or 2.77 percent on the BSE.​

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 04:13 pm

tags #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon