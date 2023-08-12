English
    TV TodayNetwork Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 222.75 crore, up 2.11% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TV Today Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 222.75 crore in June 2023 up 2.11% from Rs. 218.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.82 crore in June 2023 down 74.81% from Rs. 35.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.12 crore in June 2023 down 60.23% from Rs. 58.13 crore in June 2022.

    TV TodayNetwork EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.87 in June 2022.

    TV TodayNetwork shares closed at 210.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.64% returns over the last 6 months and -22.86% over the last 12 months.

    TV Today Network
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations222.75217.14218.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations222.75217.14218.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost92.0480.5280.10
    Depreciation10.1910.3310.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses117.24115.6790.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.2810.6237.05
    Other Income9.657.8710.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9318.4947.95
    Interest0.870.840.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.0617.6547.14
    Exceptional Items---9.85--
    P/L Before Tax12.067.8047.14
    Tax3.242.4212.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.825.3835.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.825.3835.02
    Equity Share Capital29.8329.8329.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.480.905.87
    Diluted EPS1.480.905.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.480.905.87
    Diluted EPS1.480.905.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 08:44 am

