    Tulsyan NEC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.18 crore, up 20.74% Y-o-Y

    February 28, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 223.18 crore in December 2022 up 20.74% from Rs. 184.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.97 crore in December 2022 up 978.63% from Rs. 21.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.08 crore in December 2022 down 38.76% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

    Tulsyan NEC EPS has increased to Rs. 130.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.85 in December 2021.

    Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)

    Tulsyan NEC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations223.18252.05184.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations223.18252.05184.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials171.41221.79155.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.01-12.234.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.097.747.52
    Depreciation5.956.586.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.0229.4831.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.30-1.30-19.92
    Other Income0.280.380.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.03-0.93-19.88
    Interest2.072.151.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-27.09-3.08-21.48
    Exceptional Items219.06219.06-0.37
    P/L Before Tax191.97215.98-21.85
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities191.97215.98-21.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period191.97215.98-21.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates191.97215.98-21.85
    Equity Share Capital14.7114.7114.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS130.47146.77-14.85
    Diluted EPS130.47146.77-14.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS130.47146.77-14.85
    Diluted EPS130.47146.77-14.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 28, 2023 01:44 pm