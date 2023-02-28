Tulsyan NEC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 223.18 crore, up 20.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.18 crore in December 2022 up 20.74% from Rs. 184.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.97 crore in December 2022 up 978.63% from Rs. 21.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.08 crore in December 2022 down 38.76% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2021.

Tulsyan NEC EPS has increased to Rs. 130.47 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.85 in December 2021.

Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)