TT Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 117.65 crore, up 18.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.65 crore in September 2021 up 18.95% from Rs. 98.91 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2021 up 295.74% from Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.21 crore in September 2021 up 134.22% from Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2020.

TT EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.24 in September 2020.

TT shares closed at 83.55 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 92.73% returns over the last 6 months and 144.66% over the last 12 months.