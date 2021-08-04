TT Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 83.60 crore, up 23.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.60 crore in June 2021 up 23.22% from Rs. 67.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2021 up 204.97% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.61 crore in June 2021 up 139.38% from Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2020.

TT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.84 in June 2020.

TT shares closed at 70.75 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.65% returns over the last 6 months and 138.22% over the last 12 months.