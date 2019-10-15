Triveni Turbines Q2 PAT seen up 16.7% YoY to Rs. 35 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Engineering sector. The brokerage house expects Triveni Turbines to report net profit at Rs. 35 crore up 16.7% year-on-year (up 15% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 236 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 4 percent Y-o-Y (up 24 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 20.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.