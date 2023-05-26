English
    Triveni Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,817.70 crore, up 53.08% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Engineering and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,817.70 crore in March 2023 up 53.08% from Rs. 1,187.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.58 crore in March 2023 up 86.34% from Rs. 101.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.62 crore in March 2023 up 58.96% from Rs. 177.16 crore in March 2022.

    Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 8.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.21 in March 2022.

    Triveni Engg shares closed at 264.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.99% returns over the last 6 months and 0.02% over the last 12 months.

    Triveni Engineering and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,817.701,657.371,187.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,817.701,657.371,187.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,832.801,277.511,539.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.7213.779.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-797.71-264.33-910.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost98.5086.9693.45
    Depreciation24.4723.8120.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses407.07349.37284.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax239.85170.28150.41
    Other Income17.3033.426.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax257.15203.70156.90
    Interest7.896.2713.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax249.26197.43143.68
    Exceptional Items-----9.99
    P/L Before Tax249.26197.43133.69
    Tax59.6851.2531.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities189.58146.18101.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period189.58146.18101.74
    Equity Share Capital21.8924.1824.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.046.054.21
    Diluted EPS8.046.054.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.046.054.21
    Diluted EPS8.046.054.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 12:03 pm