Triveni Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,817.70 crore, up 53.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,817.70 crore in March 2023 up 53.08% from Rs. 1,187.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.58 crore in March 2023 up 86.34% from Rs. 101.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.62 crore in March 2023 up 58.96% from Rs. 177.16 crore in March 2022.

Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 8.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.21 in March 2022.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 264.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.99% returns over the last 6 months and 0.02% over the last 12 months.