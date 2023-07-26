English
    Triveni Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,197.26 crore, down 2.23% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Engineering and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,197.26 crore in June 2023 down 2.23% from Rs. 1,224.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.61 crore in June 2023 up 11.82% from Rs. 59.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.70 crore in June 2023 up 9.99% from Rs. 121.56 crore in June 2022.

    Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2022.

    Triveni Engg shares closed at 328.80 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.74% returns over the last 6 months and 27.96% over the last 12 months.

    Triveni Engineering and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,197.261,581.971,224.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,197.261,581.971,224.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials713.481,832.80689.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.8412.7212.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks124.15-797.71224.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.3098.5077.67
    Depreciation25.2624.4721.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses134.78171.34107.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.45239.8591.52
    Other Income7.9917.308.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.44257.1599.77
    Interest18.687.8920.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.76249.2679.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax89.76249.2679.64
    Tax23.1559.6820.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.61189.5859.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.61189.5859.57
    Equity Share Capital21.8921.8924.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.048.042.46
    Diluted EPS3.048.042.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.048.042.46
    Diluted EPS3.048.042.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar #Triveni Engg #Triveni Engineering and Industries
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

