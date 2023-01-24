Triveni Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,658.71 crore, up 48.67% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triveni Engineering and Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 1,658.71 crore in December 2022 up 48.67% from Rs. 1,115.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.28 crore in December 2022 up 13.19% from Rs. 130.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.65 crore in December 2022 up 9.94% from Rs. 209.80 crore in December 2021.
Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 6.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.39 in December 2021.
|Triveni Engg shares closed at 278.05 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.79% returns over the last 6 months and 20.29% over the last 12 months.
|Triveni Engineering and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,658.71
|1,471.62
|1,115.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,658.71
|1,471.62
|1,115.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,277.52
|152.17
|935.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.77
|6.86
|7.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-264.33
|926.54
|-231.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|87.24
|84.18
|75.46
|Depreciation
|23.81
|23.41
|20.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|351.13
|256.49
|126.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|169.57
|21.97
|182.39
|Other Income
|37.27
|11.71
|6.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|206.84
|33.68
|189.35
|Interest
|8.13
|17.16
|12.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|198.71
|16.52
|177.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|1,401.20
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|198.71
|1,417.72
|177.20
|Tax
|51.43
|37.92
|54.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|147.28
|1,379.80
|122.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|147.28
|1,379.80
|122.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|7.96
|7.79
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|147.28
|1,387.76
|130.12
|Equity Share Capital
|24.18
|24.18
|24.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.09
|57.40
|5.39
|Diluted EPS
|6.09
|57.40
|5.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.09
|57.40
|5.39
|Diluted EPS
|6.09
|57.40
|5.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited