Triveni Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,658.71 crore, up 48.67% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,658.71 1,471.62 1,115.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,658.71 1,471.62 1,115.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,277.52 152.17 935.47 Purchase of Traded Goods 13.77 6.86 7.44 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -264.33 926.54 -231.75 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 87.24 84.18 75.46 Depreciation 23.81 23.41 20.45 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 351.13 256.49 126.23 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 169.57 21.97 182.39 Other Income 37.27 11.71 6.96 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 206.84 33.68 189.35 Interest 8.13 17.16 12.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 198.71 16.52 177.20 Exceptional Items -- 1,401.20 -- P/L Before Tax 198.71 1,417.72 177.20 Tax 51.43 37.92 54.87 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 147.28 1,379.80 122.33 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 147.28 1,379.80 122.33 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 7.96 7.79 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 147.28 1,387.76 130.12 Equity Share Capital 24.18 24.18 24.18 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.09 57.40 5.39 Diluted EPS 6.09 57.40 5.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.09 57.40 5.39 Diluted EPS 6.09 57.40 5.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited