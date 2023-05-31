Trigyn Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.45 crore, up 84.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.45 crore in March 2023 up 84.04% from Rs. 24.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.44 crore in March 2023 up 407.58% from Rs. 5.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.64 crore in March 2023 up 247.07% from Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2022.

Trigyn Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 16.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2022.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 115.70 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.41% returns over the last 6 months and 9.05% over the last 12 months.