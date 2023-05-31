English
    Trigyn Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.45 crore, up 84.04% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trigyn Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.45 crore in March 2023 up 84.04% from Rs. 24.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.44 crore in March 2023 up 407.58% from Rs. 5.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.64 crore in March 2023 up 247.07% from Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2022.

    Trigyn Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 16.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2022.

    Trigyn Tech shares closed at 115.70 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.41% returns over the last 6 months and 9.05% over the last 12 months.

    Trigyn Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.4550.6524.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.4550.6524.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.689.900.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.414.61-0.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.6223.8820.01
    Depreciation0.941.071.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.3216.677.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.30-5.48-4.23
    Other Income25.400.3311.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.70-5.167.52
    Interest0.330.460.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.37-5.616.91
    Exceptional Items-0.030.00-0.01
    P/L Before Tax28.34-5.626.91
    Tax2.90-0.091.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.44-5.535.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.44-5.535.01
    Equity Share Capital30.7930.7930.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.52-1.801.63
    Diluted EPS16.52-1.801.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.52-1.801.63
    Diluted EPS16.52-1.801.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

