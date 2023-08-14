English
    Trigyn Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore, up 15.84% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trigyn Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore in June 2023 up 15.84% from Rs. 26.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.08 crore in June 2023 up 16.96% from Rs. 8.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2023 up 16.67% from Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2022.

    Trigyn Tech shares closed at 125.35 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.55% returns over the last 6 months and 19.67% over the last 12 months.

    Trigyn Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.2745.4526.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.2745.4526.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.907.687.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.10-7.41-6.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.4625.6221.70
    Depreciation1.140.941.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.2515.3211.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.373.30-8.38
    Other Income0.2825.400.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.0928.70-8.16
    Interest0.180.330.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.2728.37-8.56
    Exceptional Items-0.01-0.03-0.02
    P/L Before Tax-7.2928.34-8.57
    Tax-0.212.90-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.0825.44-8.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.0825.44-8.52
    Equity Share Capital30.7930.7930.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.3016.52-2.77
    Diluted EPS-2.3016.52-2.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.3016.52-2.77
    Diluted EPS-2.3016.52-2.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Trigyn Tech #Trigyn Technologies
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:33 am

