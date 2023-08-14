Trigyn Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore, up 15.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.27 crore in June 2023 up 15.84% from Rs. 26.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.08 crore in June 2023 up 16.96% from Rs. 8.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2023 up 16.67% from Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2022.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 125.35 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.55% returns over the last 6 months and 19.67% over the last 12 months.