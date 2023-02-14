Trigyn Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.65 crore, up 123.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.65 crore in December 2022 up 123.89% from Rs. 22.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2022 down 29.11% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2022 down 35.43% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 99.05 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and -31.62% over the last 12 months.