    Trigyn Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.65 crore, up 123.89% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trigyn Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.65 crore in December 2022 up 123.89% from Rs. 22.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2022 down 29.11% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2022 down 35.43% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

    Trigyn Tech shares closed at 99.05 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and -31.62% over the last 12 months.

    Trigyn Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.6549.4222.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.6549.4222.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.9016.120.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.611.870.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.8822.9418.77
    Depreciation1.071.040.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.6714.536.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.48-7.08-4.35
    Other Income0.330.310.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.16-6.77-3.94
    Interest0.460.410.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.61-7.18-4.37
    Exceptional Items0.00-0.01-0.04
    P/L Before Tax-5.62-7.19-4.41
    Tax-0.09-0.11-0.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.53-7.08-4.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.53-7.08-4.28
    Equity Share Capital30.7930.7930.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.80-2.30-1.39
    Diluted EPS-1.80-2.30-1.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.80-2.30-1.39
    Diluted EPS-1.80-2.30-1.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Trigyn Tech #Trigyn Technologies
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:22 am