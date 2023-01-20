English
    Trident Lifelin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore, up 110.92% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trident Lifeline are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore in December 2022 up 110.92% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 up 420.67% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 up 540.74% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

    Trident Lifelin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2021.

    Trident Lifelin shares closed at 134.10 on January 19, 2023 (BSE)

    Trident Lifeline
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.417.85
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations9.417.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.740.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.672.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.191.89
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost0.370.32
    Depreciation0.130.06
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses0.840.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.851.53
    Other Income0.390.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.251.65
    Interest0.130.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.121.48
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax2.121.48
    Tax0.10--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.021.48
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.021.48
    Equity Share Capital11.508.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.771.85
    Diluted EPS1.771.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.771.85
    Diluted EPS1.771.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm