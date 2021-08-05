Transport Corp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 610.78 crore, up 86.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 610.78 crore in June 2021 up 86.22% from Rs. 327.99 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.39 crore in June 2021 up 390.77% from Rs. 9.86 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.76 crore in June 2021 up 122.48% from Rs. 36.75 crore in June 2020.

Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 6.28 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.28 in June 2020.

Transport Corp shares closed at 446.25 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.00% returns over the last 6 months and 155.95% over the last 12 months.