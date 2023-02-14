Tourism Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.00 crore, down 17.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.46% from Rs. 61.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.38 crore in December 2022 down 8.26% from Rs. 20.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.97 crore in December 2022 down 16.75% from Rs. 55.22 crore in December 2021.

Tourism Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in December 2021.

Tourism Finance shares closed at 72.60 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.48% returns over the last 6 months and 16.72% over the last 12 months.