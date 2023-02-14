English
    Tourism Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.00 crore, down 17.46% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tourism Finance Corp of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.46% from Rs. 61.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.38 crore in December 2022 down 8.26% from Rs. 20.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.97 crore in December 2022 down 16.75% from Rs. 55.22 crore in December 2021.

    Tourism Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in December 2021.

    Tourism Finance shares closed at 72.60 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.48% returns over the last 6 months and 16.72% over the last 12 months.

    Tourism Finance Corp of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.0057.6461.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.0057.6461.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.562.783.77
    Depreciation0.410.470.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----1.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.492.181.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.5452.2054.72
    Other Income0.020.030.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.5652.2354.79
    Interest21.1822.4329.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.3829.8125.64
    Exceptional Items---8.11--
    P/L Before Tax24.3821.7025.64
    Tax6.002.005.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.3819.7020.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.3819.7020.04
    Equity Share Capital90.3790.3790.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.032.182.24
    Diluted EPS2.032.182.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.032.182.24
    Diluted EPS2.032.182.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:11 am