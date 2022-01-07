Titan: Strong quarter; to outperform in current scenario

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Titan’s (CMP: Rs 2,597; Market capitalisation: Rs 230,536 crore) business update for the December 2021 quarter indicated a strong demand across its consumer business portfolio. Revenue growth has been better than our expectations. The key jewellery segment, led by the festive season, registered strong sales. Other segments, such as watches and eyewear, reported strong growth on the back of product launches and network expansion. Overall, we expect a revenue growth of 32 percent in the December 2021 quarter. COVID-19 infections...