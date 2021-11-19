Tinplate Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 976.83 crore, up 83.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 976.83 crore in September 2021 up 83.79% from Rs. 531.49 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.93 crore in September 2021 up 366.14% from Rs. 16.08 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.99 crore in September 2021 up 213.23% from Rs. 37.35 crore in September 2020.

Tinplate EPS has increased to Rs. 7.16 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.54 in September 2020.

Tinplate shares closed at 309.80 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)