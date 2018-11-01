Tinplate Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 657.91 crore, up 49.51% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 657.91 crore in September 2018 up 49.51% from Rs. 440.04 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.36 crore in September 2018 down 69.92% from Rs. 17.81 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.54 crore in September 2018 down 38.31% from Rs. 43.02 crore in September 2017.

Tinplate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.70 in September 2017.

Tinplate shares closed at 150.30 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.19% returns over the last 6 months and -44.03% over the last 12 months.