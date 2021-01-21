Tinplate Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 615.14 crore, up 15.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 615.14 crore in December 2020 up 15.27% from Rs. 533.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.82 crore in December 2020 down 29.34% from Rs. 46.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.83 crore in December 2020 up 31.92% from Rs. 46.11 crore in December 2019.

Tinplate EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.44 in December 2019.

Tinplate shares closed at 179.15 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.54% returns over the last 6 months and 16.98% over the last 12 months.