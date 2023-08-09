English
    Tilaknagar Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 304.10 crore, up 32.48% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tilaknagar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 304.10 crore in June 2023 up 32.48% from Rs. 229.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.02 crore in June 2023 up 3137.74% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.48 crore in June 2023 up 66.1% from Rs. 21.36 crore in June 2022.

    Tilaknagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

    Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 179.05 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.44% returns over the last 6 months and 122.28% over the last 12 months.

    Tilaknagar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations304.10357.43229.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations304.10357.43229.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials150.20189.62121.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.797.954.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.337.966.94
    Depreciation7.447.567.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.40110.5775.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.9433.7712.93
    Other Income1.104.760.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0438.5313.70
    Interest6.027.9513.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.0230.570.68
    Exceptional Items--45.52--
    P/L Before Tax22.0276.100.68
    Tax---0.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.0276.100.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.0276.100.68
    Equity Share Capital191.47185.34158.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.174.110.04
    Diluted EPS1.164.010.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.174.110.04
    Diluted EPS1.164.010.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:44 pm

