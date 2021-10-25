Tilak Ventures Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 90.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in September 2021 down 90.8% from Rs. 2.08 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021 down 37.69% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021 down 37.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020.

Tilak Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2020.

Tilak Ventures shares closed at 22.12 on October 22, 2021 (BSE)