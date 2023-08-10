Tilak Ventures Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore, up 4500.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore in June 2023 up 4500.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2023 up 808.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2023 up 595.24% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

Tilak Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Tilak Ventures shares closed at 3.79 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.79% returns over the last 6 months and -57.13% over the last 12 months.