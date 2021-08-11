MARKET NEWS

Tiger Logistics Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 81.61 crore, up 242.13% Y-o-Y

August 11, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tiger Logistics India are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.61 crore in June 2021 up 242.13% from Rs. 23.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2021 up 158.93% from Rs. 7.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2021 up 171.62% from Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2020.

Tiger Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.01 in June 2020.

Tiger Logistics shares closed at 60.90 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 70.59% returns over the last 6 months and 60.26% over the last 12 months.

Tiger Logistics India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations81.6164.1168.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations81.6164.1168.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials73.3353.2271.72
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.542.454.97
Depreciation0.200.210.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.944.976.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.603.26-15.58
Other Income0.021.621.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.624.88-14.14
Interest0.390.430.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.224.45-15.07
Exceptional Items---1.01--
P/L Before Tax4.223.44-15.07
Tax-0.02-0.050.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.253.49-15.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.253.49-15.24
Equity Share Capital10.5710.5710.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.023.37-14.65
Diluted EPS4.023.37-14.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.023.37-14.65
Diluted EPS4.023.37-14.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tiger Logistics #Tiger Logistics India #Transport & Logistics
first published: Aug 11, 2021 08:53 am

