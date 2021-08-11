Tiger Logistics Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 81.61 crore, up 242.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.61 crore in June 2021 up 242.13% from Rs. 23.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2021 up 158.93% from Rs. 7.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2021 up 171.62% from Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2020.

Tiger Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.01 in June 2020.

Tiger Logistics shares closed at 60.90 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 70.59% returns over the last 6 months and 60.26% over the last 12 months.