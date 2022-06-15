English
    This stock is a proxy play for higher steel production

    The market leader in refractories has a global parentage, cash rich balance sheet and top steel producers as customers

    Nandish Shah
    June 15, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
    Given the high cash levels in the balance sheet, we expect higher dividend payout which will improve return ratios

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The higher production of steel in India is likely to benefits players in the refractory space like Vesuvius India (VIL, CMP: Rs1032). The company has a strong support from its MNC parent in term of technology and marquee clientele. March quarter results Revenues grew by 25 percent year-on-year on the back of higher volumes and increase in price realisation. Gross margins were under pressure due to the delayed impact of on-passing higher raw materials to customers. On the back of controlling...

