This stock is a proxy play for higher steel production

Given the high cash levels in the balance sheet, we expect higher dividend payout which will improve return ratios

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The higher production of steel in India is likely to benefits players in the refractory space like Vesuvius India (VIL, CMP: Rs1032). The company has a strong support from its MNC parent in term of technology and marquee clientele. March quarter results Revenues grew by 25 percent year-on-year on the back of higher volumes and increase in price realisation. Gross margins were under pressure due to the delayed impact of on-passing higher raw materials to customers. On the back of controlling...