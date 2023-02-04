English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Themis Medicare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore, down 6.47% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Themis Medicare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore in December 2022 down 6.47% from Rs. 94.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.09 crore in December 2022 down 0.56% from Rs. 12.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.17 crore in December 2022 down 1.26% from Rs. 21.44 crore in December 2021.

    Themis Medicare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.7891.0094.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations88.7891.0094.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.7717.7125.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.265.297.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.604.535.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.6215.4813.23
    Depreciation2.672.562.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.4526.6625.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.6018.7814.93
    Other Income5.901.974.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.5020.7519.07
    Interest2.232.372.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.2718.3816.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.2718.3816.94
    Tax4.194.854.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.0913.5312.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.0913.5312.15
    Equity Share Capital9.209.209.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.1414.7113.21
    Diluted EPS13.1114.6813.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.1414.7113.21
    Diluted EPS13.1114.6813.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited