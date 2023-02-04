Themis Medicare Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore, down 6.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.78 crore in December 2022 down 6.47% from Rs. 94.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.09 crore in December 2022 down 0.56% from Rs. 12.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.17 crore in December 2022 down 1.26% from Rs. 21.44 crore in December 2021.

Themis Medicare EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.21 in December 2021.

