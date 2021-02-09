The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 155.72 crore, up 34.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.72 crore in December 2020 up 34.89% from Rs. 115.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.22 crore in December 2020 up 270.02% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.26 crore in December 2020 up 83.77% from Rs. 17.01 crore in December 2019.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 8.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.19 in December 2019.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 187.30 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.93% returns over the last 6 months and 7.03% over the last 12 months.