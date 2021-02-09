The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 155.72 crore, up 34.89% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 10:50 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:
Net Sales at Rs 155.72 crore in December 2020 up 34.89% from Rs. 115.45 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.22 crore in December 2020 up 270.02% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.26 crore in December 2020 up 83.77% from Rs. 17.01 crore in December 2019.
The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 8.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.19 in December 2019.
The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 187.30 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.93% returns over the last 6 months and 7.03% over the last 12 months.
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|155.72
|140.59
|115.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|155.72
|140.59
|115.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|80.65
|63.47
|46.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.41
|4.68
|4.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.21
|3.67
|4.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.48
|19.65
|21.45
|Depreciation
|6.84
|6.62
|6.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.92
|24.82
|22.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.64
|17.69
|9.33
|Other Income
|2.79
|4.80
|1.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.42
|22.49
|10.36
|Interest
|4.63
|4.81
|3.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.79
|17.68
|6.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19.79
|17.68
|6.58
|Tax
|4.57
|4.01
|2.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.22
|13.67
|4.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.22
|13.67
|4.11
|Equity Share Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|18.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.11
|7.29
|2.19
|Diluted EPS
|8.11
|7.29
|2.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.11
|7.29
|2.19
|Diluted EPS
|8.11
|7.29
|2.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited