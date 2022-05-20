TGV Sraac Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 534.41 crore, up 110.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 534.41 crore in March 2022 up 110.1% from Rs. 254.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.40 crore in March 2022 up 2786.08% from Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.51 crore in March 2022 up 285.72% from Rs. 35.65 crore in March 2021.

TGV Sraac EPS has increased to Rs. 6.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.

TGV Sraac shares closed at 89.20 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 91.42% returns over the last 6 months and 164.69% over the last 12 months.