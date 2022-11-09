Texmaco Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore in September 2022 up 11.99% from Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2022 up 267.8% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2022 up 110.59% from Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2021.

Texmaco Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

Texmaco Infra shares closed at 60.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.47% returns over the last 6 months and -0.99% over the last 12 months.