Technofab Engg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 86.58 crore, down 19.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Technofab Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 86.58 crore in December 2018 down 19.72% from Rs. 107.85 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2018 down 109.4% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2018 down 31.29% from Rs. 13.36 crore in December 2017.
Technofab Engg shares closed at 107.05 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.22% returns over the last 6 months and -55.47% over the last 12 months.
|
|Technofab Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.58
|109.18
|107.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.58
|109.18
|107.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.56
|69.90
|77.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.25
|3.53
|-6.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.35
|10.87
|12.06
|Depreciation
|1.11
|1.07
|1.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.92
|13.41
|12.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.89
|10.39
|12.02
|Other Income
|0.18
|2.50
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.07
|12.90
|12.33
|Interest
|8.37
|6.25
|7.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.31
|6.64
|4.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.31
|6.64
|4.89
|Tax
|-0.01
|2.22
|1.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|4.42
|3.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|4.42
|3.19
|Equity Share Capital
|10.49
|10.49
|10.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|4.21
|3.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|4.21
|3.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|4.21
|3.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|--
|3.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited