Technofab Engg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 86.58 crore, down 19.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.58 crore in December 2018 down 19.72% from Rs. 107.85 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2018 down 109.4% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in December 2018 down 31.29% from Rs. 13.36 crore in December 2017.

Technofab Engg shares closed at 107.05 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.22% returns over the last 6 months and -55.47% over the last 12 months.