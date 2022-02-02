MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tech Mahindra Q3: A tad softer quarter an opportunity to add for the future

    The strong outlook and an undemanding valuation make Tech Mahindra an attractive large-cap bet to ride on the strong technology up-cycle

    Madhuchanda Dey
    February 02, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
    Tech Mahindra Q3: A tad softer quarter an opportunity to add for the future

    Technology | Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The stock of Tech Mahindra (Tech M; CMP: Rs 1,506; Market Cap: Rs 146,203 crore) has underperformed both the benchmark Nifty and the BSE IT index in the past fortnight. The December-quarter earnings, while directionally positive, was a tad softer, thanks largely to seasonality. With the company seriously addressing the talent crunch and experiencing robust order flows, we have little doubt about a strong FY23 from the earnings perspective. Seen in this context, the stock’s large discount to some of its...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Budget fever grips Indian equities

      Jan 31, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The state of the economy in 10 charts, limitations of Union Budget, Apollo-Amazon tie up, Unity SFB-PMC Bank merger, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Bubble Trouble 

      Jan 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      The US is in the grip of “three and a half bubbles”, according to GMO’s chief investment strategist Grantham

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers