Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Net profit jumps 30.8% to Rs 1,353.2 crore; constant currency revenue growth at 3.9%

Tech Mahindra on July 29 reported a 30.8 percent jump in its first-quarter (April-June) net profit at Rs 1,353.2 crore against Rs 1,081.4 crore in the quarter ended March 2021.

The company's rupee revenue rose 4.8 percent at Rs 10,197.6 crore versus Rs 9,729.9 crore, QoQ.

Its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was down 3.6 percent at Rs 1,545.3 crore versus Rs 1,603.7 crore and the margin was at 15.2 percent versus 16.5 percent, QoQ.

The dollar revenue was up 4.1 percent at $1,383.6 million against $1,329.6 million.

The constant currency revenue growth stood at 3.9 percent.

"We have witnessed an all-rounded performance this quarter with growth across our key markets and industry sectors. We continue to see strong traction in large deal wins as we are helping our customers in integrated digital transformation," said CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra.

"Our focus on key technology pillars wrapped around experience-led approach with TechM Nxt. Now will help us to capitalise on the strong demand momentum," he added.

On July 29, Tech Mahindra closed at Rs 1,127.95, up Rs 8.45, or 0.75 percent on the BSE.