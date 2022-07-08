TCS Q1 Results LIVE: Revenue jumps 16.7% YoY to Rs 52,758 crore, workforce headcount crosses 6 lakh-milestone

July 08, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST

TCS Q1 Results LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services released its results for the first quarter of financial year 2022-23 on July 8. The company's revenue jumped by 16.7 percent YoY to Rs 52,758 crore, where, the net profit climbed by 5 percent YoY to Rs 9,478 crore.

The company said its constant currency (cc) revenue growth was at 15.5 percent year-on-year (YoY). Operating margin was at 23.1 percent, registering a contraction of 2.4 percent YoY.

TCS announced a dividend