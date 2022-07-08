TCS Q1 Results LIVE: Revenue jumps 16.7% YoY to Rs 52,758 crore, workforce headcount crosses 6 lakh-milestone

TCS Q1 Results | Stay tuned for the latest updates from the management call at 5:30 pm.
TCS Q1 Results LIVE: Tata Consultancy Services released its results for the first quarter of financial year 2022-23 on July 8. The company's revenue jumped by 16.7 percent YoY to Rs 52,758 crore, where, the net profit climbed by 5 percent YoY to Rs 9,478 crore.
The company said its constant currency (cc) revenue growth was at 15.5 percent year-on-year (YoY). Operating margin was at 23.1 percent, registering a contraction of 2.4 percent YoY.
IT services attrition continued to climb and was 19.7 per cent on the last twelve months’ basis. In the March quarter, it was at 17.4 per cent. Net headcount addition - which many believe to be leading indicator of future demand - during the period was 14,136, much lower than 35,209 employees in previous quarter. The company gradually accelerated its return to office program in Q1, with about 20 per cent of the workforce now working from office.The deal win also declined to $8.2 billion during the quarter from $11.3 billion in the previous quarter. The firms said it added nine new clients to the $100 million+ band YoY and 19 clients to the $50 million+ band.
TCS Q1 Results LIVE | “It has been a challenging quarter from a cost management perspective. Our Q1 operating margin of 23.1% reflects the impact of our annual salary increase, the elevated cost of managing the talent churn and gradually normalizing travel expenses. However, our longer-term cost structures and relative competitiveness remain unchanged, and position us well to continue on our profitable growth trajectory," company's Chief Financial Officer Samir Seksaria said.
TCS Q1 Resylts LIVE Updates | The workforce of TCS has crossed the milestone of 6 lakh, with the total headcount as of June 30, 2022, stated to be 606,331. The net headcount addition during the quarter was 14,136.
TCS Q1 Results LIVE | “We are pleased with our execution during the quarter wherein we successfully delivered several transformation programs. The TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES Building on belief For 1rnrnerl1ate use Press Release Page 2 of 11 investments we made on people, upskilling efforts and select lateral hiring et al helped manage the talent turnover with minimum impact on our operations. During the quarter, we have resumed in-person meetings, and hosted several clients at our facilities. We are bringing in more of our associates back to our development centres, and it is steadily increasing at all levels. On the sustainability front, we have signed our commitment to SBTi version 5 standards during the quarter and are making steady progress towards our net zero journey with tremendous alignment to this initiative across our associates," N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, said
TCS Q1 Results LIVE | "We are starting the new fiscal year on a strong note, with all-round growth and strong deal wins across all our segments. Pipeline velocity and deal closures continue to be strong, but we remain vigilant given the macro-level uncertainties. Our new organization structure has settled in nicely, getting us closer to our clients and making us nimbler in a dynamic environment. Looking ahead, we remain confident in the resilience of technology spending and the secular tailwinds driving our growth," Rajesh Gopinathan, TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said.
TCS Q1 Results LIVE | Services: There was strong, broad-based demand across the different services, led by Cloud, Consulting & Service Integration, Cognitive Business Operations and Enterprise Application Services. Key themes driving G&T demand in Q1 were customer experience, cloud transformation and sustainability, TCS said.
TCS Q1 Results LIVE | Markets: Among major markets, North America led with +19.1% growth; Continental Europe grew +12.1% and UK grew +12.6%. In emerging markets, India grew +20.8%, Asia Pacific grew +6.2%, Latin America grew +21.6%, and Middle East & Africa grew 3.2%, the company said.
TCS Q1 Results LIVE | Industries: Growth was led by Retail and CPG (25.1%), Communications & Media (+19.6%), Manufacturing vertical (+16.4%) and Technology & Services (+16.4%). BFSI grew +13.9% while Life Sciences and Healthcare grew +11.9%, the press release stated.
TCS Q1 Results LIVE | The company's order book stood at $8.2 billion, a press release stated. "Pipeline velocity, deal closures continue to remain strong," TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said.
TCS Q1 Results |Tata Consultancy Services board has approved a dividend of Rs 8 per share, as per a regulatory filing.