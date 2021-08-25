TCI Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 65.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in June 2021 down 65.12% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 93.83% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021 down 70% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2020.

TCI Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2020.

TCI Finance shares closed at 4.60 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given -21.37% returns over the last 6 months and -21.37% over the last 12 months.