    Live: LIVE | Joshimath Crisis: Why Is The Hill Town Sinking?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TCI Express Q3 PAT seen up 20.9% YoY to Rs. 42 cr: Sharekhan

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 20 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 344 crore, according to Sharekhan.

    January 11, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST
    TCI Express | ICRA reaffirmed credit rating in respect of the company's commercial paper programme as A1+.

     
     
    Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects TCI Express to report net profit at Rs. 42 crore up 20.9% year-on-year (up 20.9% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 20 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 344 crore, according to Sharekhan.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to rise by 56 percent Y-o-Y (up 39 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 17 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

