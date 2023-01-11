TCI Express Q3 PAT seen up 20.9% YoY to Rs. 42 cr: Sharekhan

TCI Express | ICRA reaffirmed credit rating in respect of the company's commercial paper programme as A1+.

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects TCI Express to report net profit at Rs. 42 crore up 20.9% year-on-year (up 20.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 344 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to rise by 56 percent Y-o-Y (up 39 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 17 crore.

