TCI Express Q1 PAT seen up 2,965.3% YoY to Rs. 28.2 cr: ICICI Direct

TCI Express | Company's new sorting centre at Pune has become operational after receiving relevant regulatory approvals

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 20) earnings estimates for the Logostics sector. The brokerage house expects TCI Express to report net profit at Rs. 28.2 crore up 2,965.3% year-on-year (down 33.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 158.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 18 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 229.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 1,764.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 30.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 37.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

