Tavernier Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 151.12% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 260% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

Tavernier EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2020.

Tavernier shares closed at 7.61 on June 10, 2021 (BSE)