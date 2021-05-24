Tata Steel BSL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,321.09 crore, up 71.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,321.09 crore in March 2021 up 71.31% from Rs. 4,273.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,877.03 crore in March 2021 up 79635.17% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,580.13 crore in March 2021 up 223.44% from Rs. 797.71 crore in March 2020.

Tata Steel BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 17.35 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2020.

Tata Steel BSL shares closed at 98.70 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)