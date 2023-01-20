Tata Metaliks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 790.23 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 790.23 crore in December 2022 up 14.56% from Rs. 689.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.48 crore in December 2022 down 73.41% from Rs. 35.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.94 crore in December 2022 down 42.45% from Rs. 71.14 crore in December 2021.

Tata Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.29 in December 2021.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 864.35 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.32% returns over the last 6 months and 1.02% over the last 12 months.