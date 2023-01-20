English
    Tata Metaliks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 790.23 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Metaliks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 790.23 crore in December 2022 up 14.56% from Rs. 689.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.48 crore in December 2022 down 73.41% from Rs. 35.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.94 crore in December 2022 down 42.45% from Rs. 71.14 crore in December 2021.

    Tata Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.29 in December 2021.

    Tata Metaliks shares closed at 864.35 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.32% returns over the last 6 months and 1.02% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations790.23876.98689.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations790.23876.98689.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials536.45634.49436.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.32-6.7419.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.6538.3135.85
    Depreciation18.6718.5815.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses175.71170.01130.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0722.3352.81
    Other Income2.204.793.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2727.1256.13
    Interest10.027.005.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.2520.1250.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.2520.1250.29
    Tax2.775.8314.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.4814.2935.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.23
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.4814.2935.65
    Equity Share Capital31.5831.5831.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.014.5211.29
    Diluted EPS3.014.5211.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.014.5311.29
    Diluted EPS3.014.5211.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:11 pm