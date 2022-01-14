Tata Metaliks Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 689.80 crore, up 31.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 689.80 crore in December 2021 up 31.08% from Rs. 526.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.65 crore in December 2021 down 52.58% from Rs. 75.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.14 crore in December 2021 down 44.67% from Rs. 128.58 crore in December 2020.

Tata Metaliks EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 23.81 in December 2020.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 923.10 on January 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.84% returns over the last 6 months and 28.32% over the last 12 months.